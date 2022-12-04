Families attend the annual Skate with Santa in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) —The skating rink was filled with kids and families at the Moorhead Sports complex for the eighth annual Skating with Santa.

Kids of all ages came out with their families to the rink to go skating with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

About 10 volunteers from the Moorhead Park and Recreation Advanced skaters helped give an extra hand to some of the beginners.

The rink was filled with cheerful holiday music and visitors all tried to get a photo with the famous couple.

“This is awesome. I am so happy we have this. This is a great tradition. I think that any of the ways that we can have to do special Christmas things all December, it just makes the winter a lot better. So, I am really happy that we can have that.” says Skater, Mary Suomala-Folkerds

This was the first year she has attended the event and it was the first time her foreign exchange student has skated.

However, she was not the only skater excited to be at the rink and see families come together for the holidays.

“I think the children and the families love to come out and see me and Mrs. Claus and we love to come out to see all the smiling faces and spread the enjoyment of Christmas and skating. This is put on by the Fargo Parks Department and we like to come out and help them out.” says Santa

Santa adds he just loves to spread smiles and joy to all the families.

“Have a joyous holiday and I hope to see you all around, Ho Ho Ho.” says Santa

Free cookies and hot cocoa were given to skaters to keep them warm and help them stay in the holiday spirit.