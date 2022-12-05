Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (CNN & AP) — Emmy winning actress Kirstie Alley has died.

Her family says the 71-year-old died after a short battle with cancer.

Alley rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s playing Rebecca Howe, a bar manager in the TV comedy series, “Cheers.”

She was on the NBC sitcom from 1987 to 1993.

Though Alley was best known for her role in “Cheers,” she also starred in a number of other shows and movies like “Veronica’s Closet” and “Look Who’s Talking.”

“Veronica’s Closet” ran from 1997 to 2000.

Alley’s children paid tribute to their mother on social media, saying as iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.