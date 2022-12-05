Family of Boy Tossed Over Railing at Mall of America in 2019 Reaches Settlement

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Lawyers for the family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America say the two sides have reached a “confidential settlement”.

Landen was just 5-years-old when Emmanuel Aranda threw him from a third-floor balcony in April 2019.

The man pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Landen’s family filed suit against the mall in 2021 seeking damages for medical bills nearing $2 million and for future medical expenses, income loss, and mental anguish and distress.

Lawyers say the mall and family have agreed to work together to pursue policy changes to existing trespass limits to stop violent criminals from being on the premises.