Gowri’s Annual Food Drive hits 21,000 meals donated

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo teen in her 10th year of getting food donations has gotten 5,000 pounds of food.

Gowri Pillai saw a woman sitting on a bucket when she was four. She asked her parents if they could give her food and that’s when the drive started.

Gowri’s birthday is December 23rd and gets food for her birthday.

She’s also gotten her younger brother Adi involved.

In the last couple years the Pillais have gotten businesses to sponsor the drive and opened up a website for monetary donations. This year’s goal is $2,5oo.

“I’ve helped out by telling my friends, telling my principal, telling my teachers, telling my school,” Adi said.

“I mean, it is the season about giving. You feel like a better person when you give to people who don’t have as much,” Gowri said.

Each year the family puts donations under their Christmas tree.

Gowri was named a 2021 Hunger Relief Champion by Great Plains Food Bank.

Click here to give online. You can drop off donations at Independence Elementary, Academy for Children Montessori, Bobcat, Dacotah Bank, CrossFit Unitas and Capital Credit Union.