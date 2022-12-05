MN Board of Pharmacy filing lawsuit against Moorhead & Bemidji edibles retailers

The lawsuit filed in Clay County District Court alleges that the edibles manufacturers and retailers violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws.

Court documents show the defendants as Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji and Moorhead-based Wonky Confections. The lawsuit accuses them of manufacturing and selling THC edibles “50 times the allowable levels” and using shapes that resemble products marketed to children.

In a press release by the Board of Pharmacy, they say U.S. Food and Drug Administration received complaints about serious adverse events associated with Northland Vapor’s “Death by Gummy Bears” delta-8 THC products, including a death.

On November 8, the Board of Pharmacy and the FDA initiated an inspection at Northland Vapor’s manufacturing warehouse in Moorhead and found edible cannabinoid products that matched those for sale on the companies’ websites and at their retail location that were in violation of state law.

The Board of Pharmacy says the companies didn’t provide it with test results showing if their edibles have prohibited substances like pesticides, heavy metals and solvents.

In a statement, Northland Vapor says suggesting an adult who ate a gummy on the day he died is no more absurd than saying a man who drank a beer the day he died could be killed by beer.

In July, a new law went into effect in Minnesota allowing people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages with five milligrams of THC per serving or 50 milligrams per package.