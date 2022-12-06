Apartments & retail will replace South Plaza Mall on University Drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of Fargo and a developer share their plans for the South Plaza Mall on University Drive.

The apartment complex and retail space between 16th and 17th Avenues South will be named BLOC. It will have 127 studio, one and two bedroom apartments with indoor and lot parking.

Duane’s House of Pizza, Great Wall and Medicine Shop will stay where they are until construction is done and then move into the new space.

Ten homes on 13th 1/2 Street will be demolished.

“We had planned on donating the houses to Habitat For Humanity. They went through, toured the properties. They just weren’t salvageable. So, we got all the tenants out and paid for relocation,” Co-Owner of Craig Development Jesse Craig said.

Construction is expected to start in the spring and last one year.