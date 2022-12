Kindred Girls Basketball: Eisenschenk Takes Play of the Week

Kindred's Laela Eisenschenk Wins the Chris Heise Play of the Week

KINDRED, ND– Laela Eisenschenk might get her speed from her uncle. Zooming in for the double team and then racing off for the fastbreak finish, Eisenschenk helped the Vikings earn the victory over Richland and is the winner of the Chris Heisse play of the week.