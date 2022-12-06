Local education leaders address staffing shortages

Educators across the F-M area took part in the Chamber's monthly Eggs and Issues panel.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — F-M area education leaders address pressing issues on staffing shortages and other potential improvements across education.

They talked about how education and businesses respond to workforce demands and what needs to be done to meet current and future needs.

Dr. Denise Jonas, the Director at Cass County Career and Technical Education, says there are things employers can do to offer employees more support.

“Trying to do a better job with mentoring. Helping people feel welcome and supported. Those are the small things that have a huge return. It’s a challenge because, at times, we are short-staffed in general. That’s something that I think we’re really trying to think about and not take for granted,” Jonas said.

The Chamber’s January gathering will focus on fighting the stigma of the mental and behavioral health crisis.