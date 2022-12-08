City of Moorhead is trying to find who leaked Fire Dept. email, employee says

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead Fire Department employee says the city hired a Twin Cities-area attorney to figure out who leaked an internal email that’s highly critical of department leadership.

The email was obtained in November by KVRR News. All six fire department captains and a battalion chief signed the letter, addressed to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli.

Mahli says the labor and employment law specialist was hired to investigate complaints originating from inside the fire department. But the employee, who doesn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, says the firefighters who signed the email are instead being targeted.

“The city is more concerned about finding whistleblowers than correcting problems. They’re feeling threatened and intimidated by the process. What is the purpose for these interviews? Clearly retribution” the employee said.

“The city is being vindictive. They’re trying to figure out where the leak came from. They’re looking for retribution.”

Responding to the accusation, Mahli wrote “The city received an internal complaint regarding the Moorhead Fire Department. It is investigating the complaint and considering the future course of action. The Moorhead Fire Department continues to operate and provide public safety services to the community effectively and efficiently.”

Mahli says he has “no idea” when the matter will be closed and says the cost of the investigation won’t be known until it’s concluded.

The email alleges “countless interactions of deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility.” It says the firefighters are “not at all comfortable” with Interim Chief Jeff Wallin and Battalion Chief David Conrad leading the department. The email does not provide specifics.

The city may appoint a new fire chief next month. Moorhead hasn’t had a permanent fire chief since Rich Duysen stepped down in 2021.