Drekker Brewing hosts a Very Merry Holiday Craft Market

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Local businesses gathered at Drekker Brewing Company for the seventh annual Very Merry Holiday Craft Market.

The brewery teamed up with Unglued to host the market.

More than thirty local vendors set up tables for visitors to check out their products.

A few of the vendors featured were Cookie Krums, Nourished by Nature, and Lost in Fargo.

“It’s just huge for them to get their businesses sometimes off the ground. Sometimes it’s their first show they are doing ever and others rely on this as their study income for their business. So, it has been huge for them to connect to the community to sell their products during the holiday season.” says Ashley Morken, Owner of Unglued

The event will run at Brewhalla next year, where it will be able to support more vendors.