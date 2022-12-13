Tango Blast Gang Member Sentenced In U.S. District Court in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Tango Blast gang member from Mexico is sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing drugs out of local hotels.

34-year-old Joel Quinonez appeared in U.S. District Court in Fargo for sentencing on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession of

firearms and reentry of removed alien.

Quinonez was deported from the U.S. back to Mexico in April 2021 but traveled to North Dakota in November 2021.

He along with Jamie Garcia were found with three firearms, two pounds of meth and 61 hundred dollars in cash during a search warrant of a local hotel in January 2022.

Garcia was sentenced to more than 7 years in federal prison for her role in the drug trafficking conspiracy.