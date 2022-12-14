RSV cases on the rise in our area

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo doctors are seeing an increase in RSV cases and hospitalizations.

It’s a common virus, but peaked a few months earlier this year.

An Essentia Health pediatrician says the most susceptible are children six months and younger and those with heart and lung diseases and the immunocompromised.

Signs your child may have RSV include a runny nose, cough, congestion, wheezing and dehydration.

There is no concrete reasons why the virus has spread more quickly this year.

“One of the most common theories is probably that all of our kids and ourselves have been masked up for the last couple years because of COVID and one of the drawbacks of that is now we’re all being exposed to a bunch of different viruses,” Essentia Health Pediatrician Dr. Dhilhan Marasinghe said.

Flu numbers are also high in our area.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but you can get vaccinated for COVID and the flu to make sure you don’t get those viruses.