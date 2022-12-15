Northern Cass named a finalist for Yass Prize

Yass3 Courtesy: Northern Cass

Yass1 Courtesy: Northern Cass

Yass2 Courtesy: Northern Cass

HUNTER, N.D. (KVRR) – The Northern Cass School District is named one of the country’s most innovative and effective education providers in the competition for the one million dollar Yass Prize.

The district is one of the nine finalists and received a 500 thousand dollar STOP Award.

Northern Cass was congratulated for creating a blended learning model the Yass Prize says is a good example for rural districts.

It develops personalized career pathways for students.

“We were thrilled to find these education changemakers and are grateful to be able to reward their extraordinary creativity, tenacity and achievements, and to help them build for the future. We should be giving every educator in the nation the freedom the Yass Prize winners have to tailor education to the needs of children, and give every parent the opportunity to choose specialized learning environments like these,” Founder of the Yass Prize Janine Yass said.