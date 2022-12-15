Snowmobilers are remembering fallen soldiers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Snowmobilers at the Amsoil SnoCross Championship Races at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds will be honoring service members lost in combat.

This is the fourth year of the Operation Vet Now project.

Its mission ensures soldiers and veterans are honored at the highest degree.

Two fallen soldiers will be commemorated at the snowmobile races this weekend.

“The Pro Race Team of Scheuring Speed Sports that has two snowmobiles that will race will carry the name of Tech Sergeant Walter Moss Junior on their sleds. Sargent Devin Denman will carry the name of a local Fargo soldier, Specialist Michael Hermanson. So, a very unique opportunity. He’s honored to do this. He will honor eight different soldiers at eight different races this season.” says Tony Aubrey, Team Leader, Operation Vet Now

Many soldiers deal with mental health struggles and proper care is necessary for them once they return home.

“Combat is not a normal experience for any human being and it’s not anything to ever forget. So, part of OVN is we want to stay focused on making sure these service members get connected to the good care that is available. There is lots there in the Fargo area with our VAs and many other organizations that help out. ” says Aubrey

Aubrey adds it’s important to remember these soldiers and to make sure they are not forgotten for their sacrifice.

“It’s a great sport and very patriotic. A great organization and we’d appreciate you coming out to help us honor these two soldiers.” says Aubrey

The races will be held from Friday to Sunday in West Fargo.