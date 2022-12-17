NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship

NDSU and SDSU will meet Sunday, January 8th.

FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals.

Last night the Bison trailed 16 to zero after the first quarter. They rallied however in the second with 17 unanswered points. Kobe Johnson and Cam Miller added a rushing touchdown each as Code Green held strong to take a 17-16 lead into the break. The second half turned into a shootout. Kobe scored his second rushing touchdown only for Incarnate Word to score the next 13 points taking a 29-24 lead into the 4th.The bison knocked in another field goal, kept the cardinals out of the end zone and Kobe Johnson added his 3rd rushing touchdown of the night as the Bison outlasted the cardinals and held down Walter Payton finalist, Lindsay Scott. Senior safety Dawson Weber came up with his second interception of the game to seal the deal with under 90 seconds left. Spencer Waege finished with 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

