Air Force Veteran Braving The Cold To Raise Funds for Ukrainians

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An Air Force veteran is sleeping outside for sixteen nights to raise funds for Ukrainians in combat.

The cold weather is not keeping Mark J. Lindquist from launching his latest campaign to help support Ukrainians fighting for freedom.

The campaign started at Broadway Square on Friday afternoon and runs through New Year’s.

A few of the stops on his journey include Whale of a Wash, Junkyard Brewing Company, and Live Wire Production Headquarters.

Lindquist is urging people to donate both money and supplies for the winter.

“This is serious, and people will not survive the winter unless Westerners and the world help. You are not in danger of dying this winter because of the cold, there are people in Ukraine that only have power 20% of the time and we can help those people. If we can, we must.” says Mark J. Lindquist, Air Force Veteran

Lindquist is excited to see the overwhelming support for his campaign.

“What inspired me to do this is that once you take the oath of enlistment, you have a battle buddy, you pledge to take care of the safety, health, and well-being of the person next to you and right now those people that were next to me are the Ukrainian soldiers who signed up to defend their country like I signed up to defend mine. So, I am doing it in solidarity with them.” says Lindquist

He hopes people are able to give a little extra money to the cause.

“Americans are going to spend eight hundred billion dollars on Christmas this season. It might be a trillion some estimates are and so, if that’s the case, I know we complain about inflation, but that means we have enough extra, if we are spending that much money on Christmas, we have enough extra to give a couple bucks twenty, fifty, one hundred dollars. My average donation is one hundred fifty bucks to these people who desperately are seeking the same type of freedom that you enjoy, being able to enjoy Christmas here in America. They just want the same things.” says Lindquist

If you would like to donate to the cause, the link is here.