All Clear Given After Saturday Night Bomb Threat at Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Jail is the target of a bomb threat.

The sheriff’s office says Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the jail Saturday night around 9:30.

The jail facility immediately went into lockdown mode while a security perimeter was put in place.

Red River Regional Drone Team and a Fargo Police bomb dog did a sweep of the jail and nothing was located.

The all clear was given a short time later.

Authorities continues to investigate and say that no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the bomb threat should contact the sheriff’s office.