Fergus Falls Man Charged In Shooting Death of St. Paul Woman

ST. PAUL (KFGO) — A Fergus Falls man has been charged with 2nd degree murder in the weekend shooting death of a woman in St. Paul.

44-year-old Matthew Ecker is accused in the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig.

The criminal complaint says Ecker reported the death as a suicide, but investigators determined that Pennig did not shoot herself.

Ecker told police that while he’s married, he was in an open relationship with Pennig that his wife was aware of.

Ecker is a family nurse practitioner at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.