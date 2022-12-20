Tammy Miller Named North Dakota Lieutenant Governor After Brent Sanford Resigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Gov. Doug Burgum has named Tammy Miller to succeed Brent Sanford as lieutenant governor of North Dakota.

Sanford plans to return to the private sector and focus on his family and career.

He is a certified public accountant and has served as mayor of Watford City, and owned and operated a third-generation auto dealership.

He has served as lieutenant governor since he and Burgum took office in 2016.

Miller has served as chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office since April 2020.

She previously served as CEO and board chair at Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America.

Miller begins her new role on January 3.