NDSU Women’s Basketball: Bison Top Tommies

NDSU Defeats St. Thomas 74-56

FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball is now 2-0 in Summit League play and 8-4 on the season after beating St. Thomas 74-56. After the game, star guard Heaven Hamling discussed where the team is heading into the holiday break.

“Just our energy and how much fun we have, it’s different than last year. And we all step up on the court and we all have fun; whether that’s in practice, just in the locker room or on the court when we’re playing games, you can tell and we play together as a whole and it’s really shown on the court these past two games.” said Hamling on the team playing as a unit.

I think 2-0 in conference is a good place to be at just going into Christmas break so you can go home and enjoy it but we got a big game coming back so I think that’s really gonna keep our minds right and we gotta’ focus in when we get back here,” said Hamling when asked about heading into the break after a conference win.