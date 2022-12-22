Newborn babies back in Christmas stockings in time for holiday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The cute holiday tradition continues at the Sanford Health Family Birth Center.

In its third annual year, newborn babies are back in stockings just in time for Christmas.

This year’s latest addition features a Santa hat knitted by volunteers.

Sanford staff say they always have fun being creative when they put newborns in stockings every year.

“We are lucky enough to be able to be a part of people’s biggest events in their life. We get just as excited as the family to be able to provide some Christmas stockings and put babies in them and just get everybody excited for the holiday. We get every bit as excited as the families do,” says Jackee Haak, the Director of the Sanford Health Family Birth Center.

She says no matter the reason, no one wants to be at the hospital during a holiday, and this is one way to brighten people’s spirits.