Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing

Eric Reinbold

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing.

In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold.

Eric stabbed his wife 27 times in their driveway as she was leaving for work.

He evaded authorities for more than three weeks before being captured.

A sentencing hearing was set for Wednesday in Pennington County but it was rescheduled for January 11 while Reinbold looks for new legal counsel.