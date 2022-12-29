NDHP identify man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Derrick Hansen, of Plymouth, Minnesota, was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop on I-94 near Mapleton.

Troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Someone says their vehicle was shot at and a window broke.

During the investigation, a .177 caliber CO2 pistol was recovered.

Hansen is being charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.