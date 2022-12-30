Cramer: Top secret briefings did nothing to change mind on Fufeng

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KNOX) – Sen. Kevin Cramer said a pair of top secret briefings regarding the proposed Fufeng project in Grand Forks did nothing to change his mind about the corn milling plant.

Cramer, and Sen. John Hoeven, have expressed security concerns over the company’s ties to China and its close proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base. Cramer said they both met with Treasury, Department Of Defense, Banking, and Intelligence officials since the recent Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States no jurisdiction ruling.

“There’s nothing I learned in those two hearings that gives me any more comfort with the Fufeng investment and only enhanced my opposition to the Fufeng investment,” Cramer said.

Cramer said he can’t share any of the information gleaned during the briefings because anything the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States learned is locked down, but points out that questions can be asked of the specific agencies like the Air Force, Defense Intelligence Agency or the Central Intelligence Agency.

Cramer called the non-ruling by the CFIUS a bit of a “cop out” and a “very narrow” opinion and interpretation of the law of jurisdiction.