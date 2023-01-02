Man Killed In House Fire

Miltona, Minn. (KVRR) – A man is dead after a New Year’s Day fire at a home in Douglas County, Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office says they got the 911 call around 9:30 Sunday night.

52-year-old Charles DeMartelaere was in an outbuilding on his property in Miltona when he saw the main house on fire.

His father, 85-year-old Gene DeMartelaere was in the home.

Charles tried to get into the house to help his father, but could not.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the fire out. They found the bodies of Gene DeMartelaere and a dog on the main floor of the house.

Charles was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and later released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious. It remains under investigation.