Pelican Rapids ‘Pete’ temporarily removed from his perch

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) — Pete, the iconic Pelican in Pelican Rapids, has been temporarily removed from his perch at the base of the Mill Pond Dam on the Pelican River.

The more than 15-foot tall concrete statue built in 1957 was moved Wednesday as crews begin work on removing the dam to construct a fish passage. Built in 1870, the dam is one of several being removed along the Pelican River.

The new fish passage will include a series of stepped-arch shaped rapids utilizing various sized boulders. The construction of the fish passage will lower the water level within the impoundment, exposing the riverbed and returning a stream-like hydrologic flow. The project will provide recreational opportunities, safety against dam failure, restore critical habitats for aquatic species, improve visual aesthetics, and protect the historic Pelican Pete statue.

The project is set to be completed by October when Pete will be returned to his base.