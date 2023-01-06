Enjoy nature in Moorhead with cross country ski & snowshoe rentals

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – This time of the year is a great time to enjoy nature while cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

Viking Ship Park at the Hjemkomst Center has freshly groomed, lit trails. There are also cross country trails at M.B. Johnson Park and Gooseberry Park.

Most of them are along the Red River.

Ski, boot and pole rentals at the Hjemkomst Center are $12 and you can rent showshoes for $10.

“It’s not per hour. You can take them and go. You get to see a lot of wildlife. It’s real peaceful out there,” City of Moorhead Recreation Supervisor Trevor Magnuson said.

You can rent skis or snowshoes with cash or check Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM and Sundays from noon to 4:30 PM at Viking Ship Park.

You can use the trails during park hours if you have your own equipment.

Click here for more information on the trails.