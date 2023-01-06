FedEx employee dead in West Fargo workplace accident

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A workplace-related fatality at FedEx Freight in West Fargo is under investigation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the accident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 29-year-old man was a FedEx employee. He was trying to maneuver freight on a pallet in a semi trailer that had shifted when the pallet tipped over and crushed him. His name has not been released.

If any violations are found, OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose penalties.