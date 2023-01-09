Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton

Shannon Brandt (right) with attorney Mark Friese

FARGO (KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton.

A judge approved a change of venue for the trial for Shannon Brandt.

Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is being moved because of pretrial publicity concerns and because Foster County has a small jury pool, whose members are more likely to know the people involved in the case.

Brandt is charged with murder. Court documents say Brandt told investigators he purposely hit Ellingson with his SUV after they had a political argument.

Brandt is under house arrest and electronic monitoring, but has been serving his detention somewhere other than at his primary residence.

His trial is scheduled to be held from May 30 until June 9.