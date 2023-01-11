Florida man shares how he claims he lost $4,000 to ‘Scammerblaster’ of Oakes, N.D.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Florida man says he lost thousands of dollars when he dealt with an Oakes, North Dakota man known as Scammerblaster.

“I had $4,000 dollars invested in equipment that ended up being junk. Because of that, I feel like he ripped me off. He, I could say stole but, really, I got the equipment but it never truly worked like it was supposed to,” says Jim Casey, the host of Game Show Trivolution.

Jim Casey unknowingly invested in outdated, faulty software from Thomas Dorsher to use for his game show.

Dorsher is charged in federal court with five crimes involving computer fraud and abuse, extortion and harassment.

He has not been charged in connection with Casey’s claims.

Casey says he tried to get Dorsher to fix the equipment, but he would blame Casey for not knowing how to use it.

“I always kept that in the back of my head that if there was a way that he could pay for what he did, I was going to try and find a way to do it. I don’t have anything to do with the case that you obviously just brought up in December but it’s very similar to what happened to me,” Casey says.

Casey says his reputation took a nosedive in 2015 when he tried to start a show at a golf club.

He says the software kept crashing and when he got a hold of Dorsher they had an argument over the phone.

“He was basically not giving me the support I needed and I ultimately had to cancel that show. Because I canceled that show, I lost my contract with the golf club. Unfortunately, because the Naples/Fort Myers area is a tight-knit community, I lost a lot of business. People would not work with me anymore because I had unreliable equipment,” Casey said.

He said it took years for his reputation to recover.

Casey says he went to what he calls a war of words with Dorsher online.

In 2021, when Casey found a Facebook group for trivia hosts that mentioned Dorsher’s equipment, he advised people to stay away from Dorsher.

Casey says when Dorsher found out, he called Casey’s business line, saying he will take the business down.

Casey’s phone then received more than 10 thousand spam-calls in a two hours span, taking his business down for the day.

Casey then got the Oakes police department involved. He said they are well aware of Dorsher but said there was nothing they can do jurisdictionally.

Eventually, Casey gave up on confronting Dorsher before the FBI’s involvement.

“Admittedly, I’m shocked when I got sent the story that he had actually gotten arrested. I saw the mugshot. Like I said, I had a huge smile on my face because I couldn’t believe it had actually happened. That’s halfway home. Now, the government has to prove their case and if they do, they’ll get justice served,” said Casey.

Dorsher called the charges against him “bogus” in his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Fargo.

He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Dorsher faces up to 32 years in prison and more than $1 million in fines.

We contacted Dorsher’s attorney. He did not return our request for comment.