High Risk Sex Offender Accused of Sex With Juvenile At A Number of Locations in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A high risk sex offender is arrested in Jamestown for having sex with a juvenile.

Police say 37-year-old Garret Loy allegedly had sex with the juvenile a number of times at various locations around Jamestown.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon when officers posed as the victim and Loy showed up thinking he was going to have sex.

He was taken into custody on two counts of gross sexual imposition, luring by electronic means, indecent exposure and felonious restraint.

Formal charges are pending.