Mason Puts the “K” in Klabo: 1,000 Career Points

Davies Sophomore Scores 1,000th Career Point in Win Over West Fargo

FARGO– Davies sophomore guard Mason Klabo scored his one thousandth career point Tuesday night in the eagles 97-59… Win over the West Fargo packers. The Eagles led 61-29 midway through the second half when Klabo pulled up for a 3-pointer putting the 16 year old sophomore into the history books. Klabo is on pace to challenge Aanen Moody for North Dakota’s Class A scoring record. Moody scored 2,139 career points at Dickinson High School. Head coach Bart Manson and Klabo talked about the accomplishment today at practice.

“In my career I’ve never had a sophomore score a thousand points in his career so he started this thing back when he was an 8th grader and I’ve been around North Dakota basketball all my life and I’m not real positive how many Class A kids have scored a thousand points this early in their career and if there is, a couple ot there you know Mason’s obviously in a very very special list of kids who have had an opportunity to do that,” said Eagles head coach Bart Manson.

“I knew i had to get 31 before the game and I’d really like it at home so I mean I just kind of played my game played what the team did and I actually made some shots and you know my teammates found me at the end and I took it last shot and look up at the score board and I saw that it was 31 so I got prety excited and Manson called a timeout and a bunch of my teammates came on the floor and they congratulated me so I’m very thankful for that,” said Klabo.