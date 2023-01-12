Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs.

Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.

The increase may be due to a decrease in egg production.

“The loss and perhaps the rise in egg prices is due to the fact that we do not have as many birds producing as many eggs to meet the demand that we have in this country and because eggs are a perishable product. It’s not like we can ship eggs like we can ship eggs around the globe and have our demand met by other countries,” North Dakota State University Extensive Veterinarian & Livestock Steward Specialist Gerald Stokka said.

Local restaurants and bakeries are especially noticing the higher prices.

“It’s affected in terms of what we make, how often we make it, and how much of what we make. Eggs go in a lot of baked goods. So, we are trying to readjust as best as we can,” Owner of Breadsmith Bakery Rob Roberts said.

Some of their products require a lot of eggs.

“We also make brioche and brioche just drinks eggs. It’s bright yellow on the inside because of all the eggs in it. As far as our sweets go, whether it’s a scone, a sweet roll, or a cookie, they all take eggs too. So, eggs are just in about everything except for the vegan items,” Roberts said.

He adds the egg shortage has made it more difficult for him to produce goods.

The U.S. Department of Agricultre says as people lessen their egg consumption after holiday baking, egg prices are expected to drop.