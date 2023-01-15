Dazzling Skaters Perform at Broadway Square

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Ice skaters from the Fargo Park District performed their second and final ice-skating demonstration at Broadway Square.

Skaters showed off their skating skills during their competition program.

The event included skating performances from beginners to the highest levels of training.

Not only was it for family and friends but the downtown outdoor rink allowed for anyone nearby to watch the performance.

“On a couple days each year, they (skaters) come out to Broadway Square and SCHEELS skating rink at Broadway Square and do their performances. We know, we have community members who love to see their twirls, jumps, talents, sparkly costumes, and all that good stuff. ” says Ana Rusness-Petersen, Broadway Square Manager

Broadway Square will host another skating event called Rink Reels in February, which will be free to the public.