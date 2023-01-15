Jamestown Priest Removed During Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — An investigation is underway into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Father Neil Pfeifer of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown.

A statement released Saturday by the Catholic Diocese of Fargo says the allegations involve inappropriate conduct with adults.

Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor in Jamestown, at St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan and St. Mathias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who has information or concerns regarding his interactions with themselves or others is asked to contact the Diocese of Fargo.