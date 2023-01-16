Fergus Falls home daycare evacuated after fire in attached garage

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Crews in Fergus Falls responded to a fire in the attached garage of a home daycare Monday morning.

Black smoke and fire were showing from the overhead door at 912 North Buse Street when the Fergus Falls Fire Department responded shortly before 9:00 a.m. The children and care provider of the daycare were able to exit the home quickly and without injury, and a dog was rescued.

The fire was confined to the garage within 15 minutes, limiting the home to light smoke damage. The garage had significant fire damage, with damage estimated at $60,000.

Officials say an initial investigation indicates one of the homeowners was doing some small engine repair work in the garage, when gasoline accidentally spilled and the fumes were ignited by a running propane heater on the garage floor.

The homeowner who was working in the garage was evaluated by emergency personnel on scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns.