Hornbacher’s Great Plains Food Bank donation pays for more than 176,000 meals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hornbacher’s donates $86,260 to Great Plains Food Bank.

It’s through the grocery store chain’s Feed Hope Campaign where customers gave at checkouts for three weeks during December.

The money will pay for more than 176,000 meals.

Great Plains says inflation has hit families hard. There’s a big need for meat, eggs and milk.

The non profit-says it has seen people need help at the food bank for longer periods of time since the pandemic began.

“This is really coming at a crucial time. We hear about more and more people that need help and in our community it’s one in six people need food assistance,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said.

“It’s really important for us that everybody has the same access to healthy food,” Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth said.

The Feed Hope Campaign has raised more than $836,000 since 2011.

Great Plains Food Bank serves the entire state of North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.