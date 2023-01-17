Owner believes new Fargo city ordinance does not apply to Enchantasys

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The owner of Enchantasys says a new Fargo zoning ordinance does not apply to its two stores as they currently operate.

Kim Johnson Patterson says she received clarification the city recognizes Enchantasys as a retail business instead of an adult establishment.

The ordinance would have forced Enchantasys to move their locations away from churches and schools. It also would have restricted them from allowing anyone under 18-years-old from entering their stores.

The company sells sexual toys, lingerie and similar products.

Patterson is seeking more clarification from the city as the store sees itself business for sexual health and wellness.

“It’s very old-school on how they’re defining things. What we do is not like that. So, if they put something in that explains that sexual health and wellness businesses are different then we would not pursue it,” Patterson said.

She adds Enchantasys will continue to work with the city to ensure the business is not labeled as an adult bookstore.