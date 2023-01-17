Update: Police identify Wahpeton shooting victim

Photo credit: Valerie Nelson

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Police have identified a man who died following a shooting Monday evening in Wahpeton.

Forty-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson was shot in the vicinity of Loy Avenue and 11th St. N. He was taken to a Breckenridge hospital, where he died.

The shooting was reported at 7:11 p.m. A shelter-in-place order went out to students and staff at the North Dakota State College of Science. That was lifted just before 10 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to the shooting to contact them at 701-642-7722. They’re also asking residents in the area to check home security footage and report anything suspicious.

Police say they think this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The North Dakota BCI, Richland County Sheriffs Office, Breckenridge Police, Wilkin County Sheriffs Office and SEMCA Drug Task Force are all helping in the investigation.