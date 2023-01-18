Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An adjunct art professor is suing the private Minnesota university that fired her for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course.

Erika López Prater alleges in a lawsuit that Hamline University subjected her to religious discrimination and defamation after a Muslim student objected when she included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art.

Her attorneys say in a news release that the firing has cost Lopez Prater her job and damaged her professional and personal reputation.

Hamline University did not immediately return messages seeking comment.