Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – An elderly man is dead after a single-car rollover crash in Grand Forks County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 Tuesday night on state highway 15 about 3 miles east of Northwood.

The 75-year-old driver from Northwood was going west when he crossed the center line, over-corrected and drove into the north ditch.

The car landed on its roof.

Northwood Ambulance took the driver. An Altru Ambulance met them along the way and took the patient.

He was pronounced dead before they got to the hospital.

There was a light rain/snow mix at the time.

Authorities will release the driver’s name later. The crash is still under investigation.