Veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care

Veterans in crisis can now receive free emergency mental health treatment wherever they go.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Veterans can get free emergency mental health care at any VA or non-VA health care facility as long as they served honorably for more than two years.

“This is extremely positive news coming out of the VA. It’s going to help more than nine million veterans to use any ER or hospital of their choosing. It’s going to cut down on wait times. It’s gonna get our veterans that need help right away and get them in there and do the triage as needed and they’ll be those wraparound services as well where someone like me and my team can come in and help,” Cass County Veterans Service Director Christopher Deery said.

He says it also includes veterans who were on a mission for at least 100 days and victims of sexual assault or harassment. Vets feeling suicidal can get in-patient care for up to 30 days and outpatient care up to 90 days.

Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death among veterans, according to a 2022 report from the VA.

“I want to end that stigma. I went in and asked for help with PTSD, anxiety, depression, those type of things that kind of loom with the suicidal ideations. With the right people and the right support, I got help for my issues. I hope that’ll trickle down to folks that they can end that stigma and ask for help,” Deery said.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use the benefit.

"Everyone should have a release or someone they can call. There's a 988 number as well. This is just another great example of the VA finally taking care of their soldiers. Our Fargo VA is top five in the nation for what they do and how they care for our veterans here in town. I hope veterans can use this," Deery said.

He says this will help veterans living in rural areas as every minute is valuable when someone is experiencing a crisis.