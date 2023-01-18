Veterans invited to share stories at Fargo Air Museum

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –- Fargo Air Museum will host the first “Veterans Story Preservation Day” on February 6th.

Veterans of all branches are encouraged to share their stories about serving.

Interviews will be conducted privately by Air Museum Collections Manager Max Sabin. He has four years of interviewing experience and is well versed with military history.

There may be an option for some veterans to do interviews remotely.

The event will be a great opportunity to capture and document their experiences.

“We want to be there for them, we want to let them know that their stories matter to us and the community and by having these stories in our archives and our records, people 50, 60 years from now can understand what our area veterans went through,” Sabin said.

If you are a veteran and would like to set up an interview, find more information by clicking here.