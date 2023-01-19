Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday.

Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security went to serve a search warrant at the rural residence.

That’s when a 59-year-old man barricaded himself in a room in a shop building on the farmstead. The Grand Forks SWAT Team was called to assist.

Negotiators spoke with him by phone to try and get him to come out.

The Sheriff’s Department says the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to assist in the investigation.