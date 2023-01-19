Minnesota House passes abortion codification bill, now heads to Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota House passed a bill to codify abortion access into law on a 69-65 vote.

All Republicans and DFL State Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona voted against the measure.

Republican State Representative Deb Kiel of Crookston tried to amend the bill making it illegal to perform a partial birth abortion causing the fetus to die.

“We pull apart arms, legs, torso and crush the baby’s head. This is a viable child,” Kiel said.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor next week where DFLers only hold a one seat majority. Governor Tim Walz has said he’d sign it into law.

