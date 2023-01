Oral Roberts Snaps NDSU’s Win Streak at 5

Oral Roberts Defeats NDSU 91-69

FARGO– North Dakota State and Oral Roberts were locked in a tight basketball game throughout the first half. The Golden Eagles held a 52-57 lead at halftime. It was all ORU in the final 20 minutes however outscoring the Bison 40-22 in the second half to earn the victory. Oral Roberts defeated NDSU 91-69.