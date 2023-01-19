Sanford Health opens new Pediatric Oncology and Hematology clinic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health opens a new space for its Pediatric Oncology and Hematology clinic at its downtown location.

Patients with blood disorders can now receive care closer to home instead of going to the Twin Cities or Rochester.

It’s the only program in the region providing lifesaving treatments to pediatric and young adults.

Officials say there’s a larger playroom so kids can interact with each other for more support.

The kids are excited, too, as they get to experience a new view.

“In the basement, the rooms didn’t have windows and that wasn’t nice. The rooms up here have windows now, so that’s a lot better. Yeah, the rooms are really small down there. You can only fit like two people in there plus a nurse. The rooms up here are super spacious where we can fit more people in there,” said Emma Melby and Jaxson Thomsen.

The space features 8 exam rooms and 10 infusion rooms.