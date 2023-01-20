Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominations 1/20

North V South on the Hawrdwood for the High School Play of the Week

FARGO– This week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week nominations pin Fargo North against Fargo South!

In play number one, Dean Grant Steals the save against West Fargo and soars in for the slam.

In play number two, Jeremiah Sem dazzles the defense and knocks down the jumper in North’s win over Sheyenne.

Which is the better play of the week?

That is for you to decide. Vote on our twitter poll pinned to the top of our page.