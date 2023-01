Fargo Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express sold

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Records Office confirms the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street South have been sold.

On December 29, 2022 Brandt Hospitality sold the hotel for $28 million to EPIC Companies.

An EPIC spokesperson says Brandt will continue to run the hotels and there are no immediate plans to make major changes to the business.