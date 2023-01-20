North Dakota Senate rejects gender pronoun bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – The State Senate has rejected a measure that its sponsor says would limit pronouns used to reference a person’s sex or gender identity to a person’s determined sex at birth.

The measure carried a $1500 fine for misusing the pronoun. It failed on a vote of 39-8.

West Fargo Republican Sen. David Clemens was the main sponsor.

“I know some will disagree, but I firmly believe that truth is male and female and nothing else,” Clemens said.

The bill came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a 7-0 “do not pass” recommendation.

Edinburg Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal said there were questions on how the measure would be enforced. And she said there are other bills on a similar issue that will be considered later in the session.